Anna Boley picked up a hat trick on Friday night and the Heritage Lady Generals moved to 1-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with a 3-0 win at Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
Heritage (5-1 overall) got on the board in the fifth minute of the match as Sophie Roberts fed a streaking Boley, who beat the Southeast keeper one on one. With 18 minutes left in the first half, Boley netted her second goal off an assist from Sophia Venable and she completed the hat trick eight minutes into the second half off an Emily Schoenborn assist.
Lexi Besh had 10 saves to record the shutout.
In the boys' match, the Raiders knocked in three first-half goals and made them stand up in 3-0 win over the Generals.
Heritage dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in region play. No further information had been provided as of press time.
Both the Generals and Lady Generals will head back to Dalton on Tuesday for matches against the Catamounts and Lady Catamounts.