The Heritage Lady Generals celebrated Senior Night with a 4-0 win over visiting Woodland (Cartersville) on Tuesday night.
Anna Boley scored twice and added an assist. Brianna Smotherman also found the net twice for Heritage (10-4-1), while Austin Brookshire recorded three assists.
In the nightcap, the Class 5A Wildcats spoiled the fun by beating the Generals, 2-1.
Denis Viars had the only goal for Heritage (2-10).
Both Heritage teams will close out the Region 6-AAAA portion of their schedules when they travel to Pickens next Tuesday.