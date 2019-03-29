The Heritage Lady Generals picked up an important 1-0 win at Northwest Whitfield on Thursday to hand the Lady Bruins their first loss of the season in Region 6-AAAA play.
Heritage (8-3, 4-1) got the only score of the game at the 15-minute mark of the opening half. Northwest's keeper delivered a kick that Heritage's Sophie Roberts intercepted and sent into the back of the net, while the Lady Bruins' net-minder was out of position.
Lexi Besh had nine saves for the Lady Generals, who will host Pickens in a big region match on April 12.
Results of Thursday's boys' match were not available as of press time.