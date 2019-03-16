The Heritage Lady Generals led 4-0 at halftime and picked up a 6-0 victory at Ridgeland on Friday night as they moved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAAA.
Anna Boley got Heritage on the board with a penalty kick just four minutes into the match and Boley scored again in the 16th minute off an assist from Madison Nix. Another penalty kick, this one by Sophia Venable in the 23rd minute, made it 3-0 and Sophie Roberts fed Bailey Needham on a goal late in the half.
Boley would assist on Needham's second goal three minutes into the second half, while Boley completed the hat trick with 11 minutes remaining after an assist from Venable.
Lexi Besh had two saves for the Lady Generals.
Details on Ridgeland (1-7-2, 0-1) were not provided as of press time.
In the boys' match, Ridgeland improved to 7-1-2 overall and 1-0 in region play with a 4-0 win. Heritage dropped to 1-9 overall and 1-2 in 6-AAAA with the loss.
No further information on the match was available as of press time.