The Heritage Lady Generals scored twice in the final 13 minutes to score a 2-1 victory at Cass in the regular season finale on Tuesday.
Cass scored off a first-half corner kick and the match would stay 1-0 deep into the second half. But with 13 minutes remaining, Anna Boley fed a ball through to Sophia Venable, who sent it home to tie the match. Three minutes later, Bailey Needham scored unassisted on a long shot to give Heritage the lead for good.
Heritage keeper Lexi Besh ended the night with 15 saves.
The Lady Generals (11-3), will open the Class 4 state tournament at home next week. Their opponent and the date and time for the match were unknown as of press time.
Results of the boys' match against Cass had also not been reported as of press time.
The Generals will finish the regular season at home against Trion on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 5 p.m.