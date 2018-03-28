The Heritage Lady Generals' bid for a regular season region championship suffered a huge blow on Tuesday night as visiting Northwest Whitfield led 3-0 at halftime en route to a 6-0 victory on Jeff Sims Field.
The Lady Bruins improved to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-AAAA with the win, while Heritage fell to 9-4-1 overall and 4-1 in region play.
Heritage would need to win at Pickens on April 17 and have Northwest lose their final two region matches to Southeast and LaFayette to claim the region title. However, the Lady Generals would still lock up the No. 2 seed and at least one guaranteed home playoff match with a win over the Dragonettes.
Northwest boys 8, Heritage 0
In the nightcap, the Bruins (12-2, 4-0) maintained their spot at the top of the standings in 6-AAAA with an easy victory. Heritage fell to 2-9 overall and 0-5 in region play.
The Generals and Lady Generals are slated to play non-region matches at Coahulla Creek on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.