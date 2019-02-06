The Heritage Lady Generals opened their 2019 soccer season on Tuesday night with a 2-1 home victory over Cass.
Lauren Gray got the Lady Generals on the board first at the 29-minute mark of the opening half. Normally a defender, Gray pushed up to the offensive end of the pitch to help provide support on a Heritage corner kick. A Cass player attempted to clear the ball away, but Gray intercepted the ball and sent a shot bouncing past the Lady Colonels keeper to give Heritage the lead.
Cass would answer with a tally 13 minutes before halftime and the score would stay 1-1 into the second half. But at the 14-minute mark of the second half, Cass fouled McKenna Bialecke and Sophie Roberts hammered home the direct free kick to put the Lady Generals (1-0) back in front. Keeper Lexi Besh would come up with 12 saves to help seal the victory for the home team.
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage's teams will go on the road Thursday for a doubleheader at Woodland (Cartersville).