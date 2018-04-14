The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a 7-3 victory over Coahulla Creek on Friday after taking a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Brianna Smotherman had a hat-trick in the win. Caylee Carpenter had two goals and an assist. Finley Brisendine and Austin Brookshire each found the net once and assisted on two more goals each. Jillian Roberts, Ansley Peeler and Kynsee Newton also had assists in the win.
Heritage improved to 11-4-1 on the season with the win.
In the boys' match, the Colts would pick up a 3-1 victory. Jacob Sheehee fed Ethan Demo for the only goal of the night for the Generals (2-11).
Heritage will close out the regular season with road matches at Pickens on Tuesday and at Cass on Thursday.