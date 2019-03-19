The Heritage Lady Generals improved to 3-1 in Region 6-AAAA (7-3 overall) with a 4-0 home shutout over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Heritage got on the board in the 17th minute as Anna Boley scored off an assist from Sophia Venable. Venable then found the net herself on an unassisted goal with four minutes left before halftime.
Midway through the second half, Allison Craft blasted a shot off the Gilmer keeper and followed up with a rebound shot to make it 3-0 and the Lady Generals would add the final tally with two minutes left. Keeper Lexi Besh sent a long kick upfield to Boley and was rewarded with an assist as Boley's shot found the back of the net.
Besh ended the game with seven saves.
Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.