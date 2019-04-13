The Heritage Lady Generals earned the No. 1 seed out of Region 6-AAAA on Friday night with a 3-0 home win over Pickens.
All three goals came in the first half. Sophia Venable scored just two minutes into the match on a feed from Sophie Roberts. Venable assisted on a goal by Anna Boley 12 minutes later and the two connected again in the 24th minute for Boley's second tally of the day.
Lexi Besh had two saves in net for the Lady Generals.
Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette all ended the region slate tied for first place with identical 5-1 records, with all three teams going 1-1 against each other.
The deciding tiebreaker was goals allowed in 6-AAAA matches, which dropped LaFayette to the No. 3 seed for the state tournament. Heritage then earned the No. 1 seed due to its head-to-head win over Northwest earlier in the season.
The Lady Generals and Lady Bruins will be at home for the first round of the Class 4A state tournament, while the Lady Ramblers will have to travel.
Heritage's boys fell 5-2 to Pickens on Friday. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.