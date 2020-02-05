The Heritage Lady Generals kicked off the 2020 prep soccer season with a 7-1 victory at LFO on Tuesday.
Bailey Needham scored the first goal for the Lady Generals in the 26th minute off an assist from Emma Tennyson. Anna Boley would get her first goal of the season with three minutes left in the opening half after taking a pass from Mady Terry.
Heritage would find the net five more times in the second half. Brooke Fairchild scored twice, once off an assist from Needham. Terry scored on a rebound with approximately 10 minutes remaining, while Boley added her second goal on a throw-in from Alyssa Boley. McKenna Bialecke would add the final tally.
Lindsey Connell had two saves for Heritage (1-0), while Emma Walther had one save during her time in net.
Sydnee Brown scored the lone goal for LFO (0-1) in the second half.
Ridgeland girls 0, Chattooga 0
The Lady Panthers outshot Chattooga, 11-2, but could not get one past the keeper as they played the visiting Lady Indians to a scoreless draw in their season opener.
KatieAnn Thompson, Annabelle Casto, Angelica Crowe and Anna Jenkins all had shots on goal for Ridgeland (0-0-1). Riley McBee made a pair of saves as the Lady Panthers' defense recorded ist first shutout of the season.
Results of the boys' matches had not been provided as of press time.