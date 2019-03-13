The Heritage Generals made a solo trip across state lines to East Hamilton on Tuesday and were edged out by the Hurricanes, 3-2.
Josh Cook had three shots on goal and found the net twice to pace the offense. Jay Grant assisted on one of the goals. Ryan Craft also had three shots on goal, while Will Killen and Aaron Bryant both added two. Mason Sherrill had six saves for the Generals, who fell to (0-8) on the year.
Both Heritage teams will be in action at home on Wednesday as LaFayette comes to Boynton for two important Region 6-AAAA matches, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m.