Josh Cook scored twice and Ethan Demo found the net once as the Heritage Generals concluded their 2018 soccer season with a 3-3 tie against Cass on the road Thursday night.
The Lady Generals lost 2-0 in the opener. No further information had been provided as of press time.
The Lady Generals will open play in the Class 4A state tournament next week. Their opponent was unknown as of press time. The game will be played at Heritage, as Lady Generals are the No. 2 seed from Region 6. They will face the No. 3 team from Region 5.