The LaFayette Ramblers had plenty of reasons to celebrate after their 4-0 victory Tuesday night at Jack King Stadium.
For starters, its was their sixth win of the season (6-2 overall), giving LaFayette its most wins in a single season since head coach Casey Payne took over the program six years ago. Secondly, it gave LaFayette a season sweep over Ridgeland in the county and region rivalry.
But both those things paled in comparison to reason No. 3 - the LaFayette Ramblers are going back to the Class 4A state tournament.
For the first time in several years, the Orange-and-Black have a secured a ticket to the dance as they are 4-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with just two matches remaining.
"We knew at the beginning of the year that we didn't really have a weak spot on the field," Payne explained. "About two or three matches into the season, the last time we played at Ridgeland actually, we hit a wave and it hasn't broken yet. We've just kept it going and it's awesome."
LaFayette gutted out a 2-1 victory over Ridgeland in a non-region matchup early in the year, but the Ramblers would take care of business early and often on Tuesday.
In the opening minute of the match, Tobey Aggeler took a feed from Julian Murray and knocked home the first goal of the night. Seven minutes later, Ethan Kennedy scored off of a long throw-in by Matthew Newsom and Aggeler would score unassisted in the 15th minute to make it 3-0 and leave the Panthers reeling.
To Ridgeland's credit, they regrouped quickly and continued to press the attack, but the LaFayette defense would have none of it as the back row made several tremendous plays all night. Keeper Jett Harrison made four saves, two at point-blank range, to preserve the shutout.
The night's final goal was a repeat of the second goal as a long throw by Newsom dropped right on the forehead on Kennedy, who nudged it past the keeper with approximately 20 minutes to play.
LaFayette would outshoot Ridgeland on the night, 12-4.
The Ramblers still control their own destiny in the region with two matches remaining against powerhouses Southeast (April 12) and Northwest (April 17) who, like LaFayette are also still currently unbeaten in region play. Both of those matches will be played on LaFayette turf.
Regardless of the outcomes of those two matches, however, the Ramblers are assured of no less than a No. 3 seed when the state playoffs begin next month.
"(Qualifying for state) it's something that's very special to me, personally," said Payne, who played a home state playoff match during his senior season at LaFayette. "These guys have worked hard for it, they deserve it and I know they are all thrilled about it."
Results of the girls' varsity match had not been reported as of press time.
The LaFayette boys will travel to Foley, Ala. for the Southern Coast Cup tournament April 5-8.