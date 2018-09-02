After a close loss in their soccer season-opener two weeks ago, the Oakwood Christian Eagles found their winning form this past week as they won matches on back-to-back nights to move to 2-1 overall.
OCA 8, Apostolic Knoxville 0
On Thursday in Chickamauga, the Eagles scored four times in each half to roll to the victory.
Ryan Scarbrough assisted on the first two goals, one to Price Ray in the sixth minute and once on a Sam Lewis header off a corner kick in the eighth minute. Naoki Gilchrist assisted on an Andrew Phillips goal in the 19th minute before he fed Woody Hass in the 30th.
After stopping three shots in the first half, Garrison Baggett moved to forward and scored in the 41st minute. Caleb Epperson assisted on Phillips’ second goal of the game two minutes later and Lewis got his second goal in the 48th minute before completing the hat trick in the 74th.
Ray, Baggett’s replacement in goal, saved a penalty kick in the second half to preserve the shutout.
It was the first time in OCA soccer history that two keepers both scored on offense and combined for a clean sheet in net.
OCA 4, Shenandoah Christian 2
On Friday against new conference opponent Shenandoah Christian School out of Cleveland, Ga., the Eagles gave up the first goal of the match in the sixth minute, but Epperson would tie it up two minutes later on a penalty kick following a handball in the box.
Lewis scored in the 22nd minute, only to see SCS knot things back up two minutes later. However, Phillips found the back of the net in the 34th minute to give the host Eagles a 3-2 halftime lead.
A rocket by Epperson from about 25 yards out in the 44th minute would be the final tally of the afternoon as Baggett picked up seven saves to seal the win.
“This is a very talented team,” head coach Daniel Ray said. “They’re learning how to win and learning the desire to compete as well. (Assistant) Coach Dirk Dickson and I are very proud of this team.”
OCA will play at home this Friday against Tennessee Christian Preparatory School at 5 p.m.