SOCCER: Current teammates, future rivals as Heritage seniors sign soccer letters

The Heritage girls’ soccer team has won a lot of matches in the past three-plus seasons and two of the many reasons for all that success recently made their college choices official as they signed letters of intent.
Seniors Brianna Smotherman and Finley Brisendine signed with Reinhardt University and Truett-McConnell University, respectively, in front of family and friends at the high school.
“I’m excited to see how both of them do their first year of college,” Heritage head coach Desiree Robinson said. “They’re well prepared, but it will definitely be different. There’s always a different pace when you go to the next level.”
Smotherman called getting to sign to play soccer in college “a really great accomplishment”.
“I’ve worked since I was four years old to get to the college level, so this is really a blessing,” she explained. “I just felt calm (at Reinhardt). It’s a great fit for me. I love the girls on the team and I love the coach. He’s really personable and I think it will be a great four years.”
The striker has been one of the team’s leading scorers during her time with the Lady Generals and she said she plans to bring her expertise to the Lady Eagles.
“I have game knowledge and I’m always trying my best to get better,” said Smotherman, who will most likely play striker in college. “I just always try to work hard.”
Robinson said she believes Smotherman will surprise a lot of people early on in her college career.
“I think she will be that freshman that comes in that no one knows about that ends up scoring a lot because no one will see her coming,” the coach said. “She’s kind of a small player, so they won’t expect what she can do with the ball. She’s very quick and she can turn with the ball quickly and get into space fast.
“I think she’ll shock a lot of teams early on and by her sophomore year it’ll be more challenging for her because opposing teams will have to put someone on her constantly. She’ll be one of those players who put a lot of goals in the net her freshman year and (opponents) will have to make a change when they go against her (in the future).”
As for Brisendine, she said the prospect of playing in college brings some mixed emotions.
“It’s a little bit scary, but I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m ready to work hard and I’m ready for this next step in my life.”
A center midfielder with the Lady Generals, Brisendine said that she would likely play a midfield wing position with the Lady Bears.
“I did visit down there and the first thing I looked for was to see if it was academically, socially and spiritually a good fit for me,” she explained. “And then when I checked the soccer program, it was really good also. All of that added together just pushed it over the edge for me.
“I hope I can bring hard work and dedication. I know that’s not going to fail me as long as I can get there, work hard and be the best version of me. That’s all I can ask for.”
“Finley is our team captain this year, which says a lot about her since we have 10 seniors,” Robinson said. “She’s definitely stepped it up this year as a leader on the team and she’s filled those shoes well.”
Brisendine has led Heritage in assists in multiple years.
“Playing center-mid, she controls a lot of the action on the field,” Robinson continued. “She really tells us which way we’re going up and down the field. She’s a game-changer of a player. When we take her off the field, you can really tell that she’s not out there.
“We know that if we get in a tricky situation, she can take on other players and find a way to get us out of it. That ability is something that her future college coach said that he saw in her. She has great footwork and shows a lot of hustle. She also plays with a lot of grit to hold off other players who are bigger than her. I think she’ll have a big influence on her college team.”
Smotherman said she wants to major in business with a minor in psychology, while Brisendine plans to study nursing.