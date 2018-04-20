Locked in a scoreless tie at halftime and having to play with just 10 men the entire second half due to two yellow cards, the Ridgeland Panthers stormed out of the gates in the second half to close out the 2018 season with a 4-0 home win over Christian Heritage.
Conner Middleton scored twice for the Panthers, who also got solo goals from Juan Velazquez and Oliver Holden.
"The boys really responded to the challenge in the second half," head coach Tim Sparks said. "They played with great intensity and purpose and created a bunch of chances. It was a great night for our team and especially for our seniors. I thought Holden, Joe Reeves and Jacob Keeton all had amazing games."
Down 1-0 at halftime, the Lady Panthers got a second-half goal from senior Katie Carruth as they tied the Lady Lions, 1-1, on Senior Night at Ridgeland.
Marina Mosgrove and Whitney Boehm both had shots on goal for the Lady Panthers, while Alyssa Young had five saves in the final game of the season for Ridgeland.