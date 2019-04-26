For the first time since they made a run to the state semifinals in 2013, the Heritage Lady Generals' soccer team is through the second round.
The Navy-and-Red scored nine minutes into their Class 4A first-round state tournament match and the defense did the rest in a 1-0 win over White County on a blustery and, at times, damp Thursday afternoon at Jeff Sims Field.
The lone goal of the match came off the foot of Anna Boley, who scored off an assist from Bailey Needham. A defensive battle ensued for the remainder of the match, while Heritage keeper Lexi Besh came up big with 15 saves to preserve the win.
Up next for the top seed from Region 6 is No. 3 seed Oconee County (Region 8), who won 2-0 at Cartersville on Thursday. The match will be played in Boynton and will is tentatively set for May 1.
Heritage had the only win for Region 6 in first round. No. 2-seeded Northwest Whitfield fell 5-0 at home to Blessed Trinity, No. 3-seeded LaFayette lost 10-0 at Marist, while No. 4-seeded Gilmer also suffered a 10-0 road loss at the hands of Region 7 champion Flowery Branch.