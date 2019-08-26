Snap decision: Heritage's Washburn ranked fourth nationally among long snappers

Of all the positions on a football field, few are as mentally-taxing as the anonymous long snapper.
You have just one job to do, but that job has to be consistently perfect every time. Do your job and the rest of the kicking or punt team has a chance to do its job. Mess up and it’s usually a lost cause before the play even has time to develop.
However, like any other position, if you put in the time and effort, you will be rewarded and Heritage’s Johnathan Washburn is the perfect example.
Washburn, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior linebacker, will see plenty of action on the defensive side of the ball for the Generals this fall. But when it’s fourth down and Heritage has to punt it away or set up for a field goal try, it’s Washburn who is the key that cranks the special teams engine.
According to the rankings put out by national long snapping specialist Chris Rubio, Washburn is the top-ranked long snapper in the state of Georgia and the fourth-ranked long snapper, nationally, in the Class of 2021.
“Washburn did really well during the 2019 Rubio Long Snapping Summer Tour,” Rubio said on his website (rubiolongsnapping.com). His frame is absolutely fantastic and he can easily pass for a college long snapper right now. When Washburn is on, he is as good as anyone in the country. Consistency of his greatness is the key for him to playing at the next level. Massive, and I mean massive, upside…He can dominate his class very soon.”
Washburn said it all started back in middle school when the coaches were needed somebody to be the long snapper and he volunteered.
“My dad started doing some research and he found out about the Rubio camps and he suggested it to me,” Washburn recalled. “I was a little iffy about it at first because I was like, long-snapping? But then I saw the potential it had because a lot of colleges are looking for (long snappers) right now. I just started putting a lot of effort into it and going to a lot of camps and that got me to where I am right now.”
He said he had previously been ranked at the top of the state for his age group around eighth grade when he started to take it even more seriously.
“That’s when I when I realized those top 20 guys could earn full ride scholarships the major D-I schools and that’s when I really started focusing on it,” he added. “The grind is really during the summer. The Rubio camps are in the spring in the summer. There are regional camps all over the country, but the really big one is in Las Vegas. That’s when everyone comes together and that’s where you get nationally ranked. A whole lot of my work takes place in the offseason, but it doesn’t stop once the season starts. I’m always working on it.”
Washburn attended and won top honors at a camp at Georgia over the summer, earning him a meeting with some of the Bulldog coaches, and has also attended camps at UTC, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame in the past year. Although he said he currently does not have any college offers, he is hopeful to start getting some contacts this fall.
“Flexibility is a main thing (with long snapping), but you also have to have a passion for it. You can’t just go out there and snap in practice and expect to get a scholarship out of it. You actually have to put in the work during practice.”
“I think we’re really lucky to have Johnathan,” Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said. “He’s spent a lot of time working on it and he’s traveled the country to get better at it. I’m also excited about his physical development in the weight room. He’s really doing well at linebacker right now too, so he’s more than just a snapper. He does several things for us. I’m really high on him I think he’s going to have a great year for us.”