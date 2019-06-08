Although there are still 18 pressure-packed holes left to be played, it's beginning to look like youth will be served at the 83rd Chicken Dinner Tournament at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Players still in high school, currently playing in college or recently finished playing in college occupy the top five spots in the championship flight.
Former LaFayette High School standout and current Valdosta State University player Gage Smith shot a 6-under-par 66 in his round on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday's final round. Hot on his heels is former Southeast Whitfield High School and current Dalton State College golfer Matthew Cleary, who shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday.
Behind them is a group of three golfers tied at 3-under 69. That trio includes former Trion and current Truett-McConnell University golfer Dawson Day, rising LaFayette High School senior Tyler Jackson and former Gordon Lee High School and Georgia Northwestern golfer Lanier Guest.
Three-time champion Levi Nix is in a seven-player group who all shot even-par 72 in the championship flight on Saturday.
The final foursome will tee off at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Jeremy Willis, Ty Pendley and Sam Burrell all shot 74 to take a one-shot lead in the first flight. Daniel Vaughn and Tony Autry both carded 80 as they share the lead in the second flight after 18 holes.
In the third flight, Saturday's lowest score was an 86, turned in by Jake Burnett, Lee Starks, Kenny Harmon and Daryl Yeacer, while Rick Donahoo shot a 72 to take a one-shot lead over John Stanley (73) in the Senior Division.