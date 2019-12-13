The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) released its 2019 All-State softball selections earlier this week and it should come as no surprise that the northwest Georgia area was very well represented.
Locally, Catoosa and Walker County teams had a combined 17 players earn All-State nods, including 13 first team players, two second team players and Pitcher of the Year winners in two different classifications.
Those final big awards went to Heritage junior Rachel Gibson and Gordon Lee junior Emma Minghini.
Gibson was named the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year for the second consecutive season. She went 23-4 for the state champions with a 0.95 ERA in 161.2 innings in the circle. She struck out 296 batters on the year against just 37 walks. She also batted .282 with five doubles, three homers and 20 RBIs.
Minghini earned her first Pitcher of the Year award in the Class 1A Public School Division. She finished the year 18-1 with a 0.54 ERA in 103.1 innings. She fanned 173 batters and walked just 15, while she also batted .426 with 10 doubles and 22 RBIs to help the Lady Trojans win a fifth consecutive state title.
Gordon Lee had five players named to the All-State first team in the classification, including sophomore pitcher Emma Langston, senior catcher Kirbie Bradley, senior infielders Maddie Clark and Macie Pearson and junior outfielder Addison Sturdivant. Sophomore Allie Farrow was named second team as a utility/designated player.
Class 3A state champion Ringgold had six players named to the first team, including senior pitcher Kaylee Phillips, junior infielders Jade Gainer and Riley Nayadley, senior outfielder Shelby Cole, junior outfielder Amber Gainer and sophomore utility/designated player Baileigh Pitts. Sophomore outfielder Taylor Layne was a second team selection.
Heritage also had junior infielder Carmen Gayler named to the first team in Class 4A, while Elite Eight participant LaFayette was represented on the first team by senior outfielder Marquila Howell.