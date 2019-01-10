The Northwest Georgia Friends of the NRA will host is second banquet on Feb. 23 at the Walker County Civic Center.
The Friends of the NRA was very generous to both Walker County rifle teams last year, presenting Ridgeland with two new air rifles, while LaFayette received one new rifle and a gun safe.
Event organizers hope this year's banquet will be even bigger and better and ask for support for youth shooting sports in Walker County.
For more information, about the banquet see MSG Carl Gentry (Ridgeland) or LTC Steve Hammerston, 1SG David Tomlinson, or Perry Fouts (LaFayette). Tickets can be purchased from any of the above, any rifle team member, or online at: https://www.friendsofnra.org/eventtickets/Events/Details/11?eventId=5622.