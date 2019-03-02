The Heritage Generals fell behind 5-0 and trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, but stunned visiting Gordon Lee with five runs in their final at-bat to score their first victory of the season on Saturday, 8-7, in Boynton.
Heritage's last-inning rally included three singles, a passed ball, a walk and a Gordon Lee error before Nick Hanson came through with a two-run single. Another walk would follow before Cade Kiniry laced an RBI-single to score Pete Padgett with the game-winner.
Kiniry also started on the mound and went four innings before giving way to Alex Mixon, who threw the final three to get the win. Both pitchers struck out three batters each.
Hanson finished with three RBIs for the Generals (1-4). Caden Snyder and Nolan Letzgus had two hits apiece, while Snyder and Padgett both had one RBI.
J.D. Day had three hits and a pair of RBIs to pace the Trojans offense. Will Sizemore was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Hunter Hodson had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two, while Chris Potter tripled and drove in a run.
Jake Poindexter, seeing his first action of the season in a relief role, took the loss for Gordon Lee (2-2). He was one of four pitchers used by Gordon Lee in the game, which was played as part of the Catoosa Children's Fund Baseball Classic.
LFO 9, Dalton 7
In the first game of the day at Heritage, the Warriors scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. However, they allowed three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth as they dropped a decision to the Catamounts in a game shortened to six innings.
Will Carroll was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Carson McCammon, Joseph Heinrich and Zac Coots each had one RBI.
Coots threw the first 4.1 innings and was ultimately saddled with the loss. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and seven walks with six strikeouts. McCammon pitched the final 1.2 innings.
LFO 9, Ridgeland 7
At Jay Smith Field in Rossville later on Saturday afternoon, LFO rebounded for a victory over the Panthers as they snapped a season-opening four-game losing streak.
Ridgeland trailed 9-4 going into the bottom of the seventh. They would score three times to get within striking distance, but got no closer.
Devan Hinton was the only Warrior with two hits. Riley Mosier had three RBIs. McCammon knocked in two runs, while Coots and Gage Kelley both had one RBI each. Mosier got the win by giving up just two earned runs in five innings. He allowed four hits and six walks with three strikeouts. Matthew Shields recorded a two-inning save for LFO (1-4), allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks.
For the Panthers (1-2), Tyler Crawford had two hits and drove in a run. Tanner Hill had a triple and an RBI, while Chandler Goodwin also drove in a run. Ridgeland used five pictures with Timothy Holister taking the loss.
Ringgold 10, Northwest Whitfield 3
In another Catoosa Children's Fund Baseball Classic game at Ringgold High School, the Tigers pounded out 13 hits and got a complete-game victory from Holden Tucker in the first game of a doubleheader against the Bruins.
Tucker scattered eight hits and walked two batters, while striking out seven and allowing just two earned runs. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs.
Daulton Schley had three hits, including a pair of doubles, with one RBI. Andre Tarver had three hits, scored three times and drove in one run. Wyatt Tennant had two hits and scored twice. Brayden Broome doubled and drove in a run, while Johnny Camillucci stayed hot at the plate with three RBIs, including a two-run homer as part of a four-run third inning.
Ringgold 9, Northwest Whitfield 8
Game 2 of the doubleheader would be a wild one as the Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, but needed two runs in the bottom of the eighth to post a walk-off win.
Ringgold nearly won it in the seventh, but failed to score after putting the first two batters of the inning on base. Northwest, who took a 7-6 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the sixth, pushed home a run in the top of the eighth.
But in the bottom of the inning, Tarver hit his second double of the game and later stole third base while Broome drew a walk. With two outs and down to his last strike, Camillucci came up clutch again with an RBI-single to plate Tarver and send Broome to third. One pitch later, freshman Kyle White laced an RBI-single to right to score Broome with the game winner.
Tarver finished with three hits and one RBI. Camillucci had two hits and drove in two. Tucker had a pair of doubles and drove in one run, while Broome, Tennant and Schley also had one RBI.
Ringgold (7-2) used five pitchers with Kenyon Ransom getting credit for the victory.
LaFayette 1, East Hall 0
Jack Martin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning and the LaFayette Ramblers made it two straight victories with a 1-0 win over East Hall on Saturday afternoon in a game played at the Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville.
The Ramblers (2-3) had just three hits on the afternoon, but got the rally started when Blake Guffey ripped a one-out double. Hunter Deal, inserted into the game as a courtesy runner for Guffey, would move to third after Davis Richardson and Dylan Deering drew back-to-back walks, and came home with the game-winner.
Guffey had two of LaFayette's three hits, while Blake Mann added a single. John James went six innings on the mound. He scattered five hits and issued two walks, while striking out eight batters. Levi Pettigrew threw one inning of relief and walked one, but was credited with the victory.