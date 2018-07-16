Rossville’s 10U softball all-stars had to settle for the runner-up trophy in the recent 2018 Dizzy Dean state tournament after losing to Union County in the finals.
Rossville won its first three games, defeating Jefferson and Gordon County before beating Union County in the winners’ bracket finals. However, Union County would rally to defeat Rossville twice for the championship.
The tournament was held at Boynton.
Boynton also hosted the 8U and 12U state tournaments. The 8U tournament was won by Carroll County, while a team from Union County also won the 12U division.
Dizzy Dean also recently completed its state sanctioned and invitational baseball tournaments.
Sanctioned tournament state champions included Hopewell (6-year-olds), the Eastside Thunder (7-year-olds), the Canton Stingers (8-year-olds), Druid Hills (9-year-olds), the Canton Stingers (10-year-olds), Murray County Gold (11-year-olds), Druid Hills (12-year-olds) and Druid Hills (14-year-olds).
Invitational tournament state champions included Acworth (5-year-olds), Carrollton (6-year-olds), the Oregon Park Sharks (7-year-olds), the Kennesaw Generals (8-year-olds), Eastside (9-year-olds), the Oregon Park Sharks (10-year-olds) and Acworth (12-year-olds). LaFayette had been slated to face Canton in the consolation finals of the 11-year-old tournament, but the game was cancelled to due inclement weather.
The Rossville Ducks were given the Sportsmanship Award for the 6-year-old Invitational tournament in Powder Springs, while the Sportsmanship Award for the 11-year-old sanctioned tournament in Boynton went to the LFO Warriors.
Boynton played host to the 8-year-old and 11-year-old sanctioned tournaments, while Rossville hosted the 14-year-old teams.