Ringgold native Rhodes named HomeTown Hero by Braves

Ringgold native and Chattanooga Valley High graduate Samuel Rhodes, Sr. was recently honored by the Atlanta Braves for his nearly three decades of military service as part of their HomeTown Heroes program.
Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Rhodes was a guest of the club and part of the pre-game ceremonies prior to their July 5 game against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park.
“I’ve got two bronze stars and a lot of other awards, so just that someone nominated me was significant,” he said during a recent trip back to Catoosa County. “The Braves do a great job of recognizing veterans and their families. There’s a lot of heroes out there.”
He added that he felt the honor really brought attention to the sacrifice that veterans and those in the military make on a regular basis.
“I spent 30 of 32 months (at one point) in combat,” he explained. “Over the course of my career, I spent 54 months overseas in other countries doing stuff. That’s a huge sacrifice for anybody’s family. Then you get these young kids that go over there and they’ve been in the Army for three or five months and they don’t make it back.”
Born in Ringgold in 1961, Rhodes spent his first six years in Ringgold before his family moved in Fort Oglethorpe. He would graduate from Chattanooga Valley in 1979 and enlisted in the United States Army on April 27, 1980.
He retired 30 years later and currently resides in Fortson, Ga. where he still works full time at Fort Benning, where he completed basic and advanced infantry training in June 1980. He also completed basic and advanced armor training at Fort Knox, Ky. in May of 1995.
He said he knew from the day he enlisted that he was going to make the army his career.
“It all depends on how you were raised,” he explained. “You need somebody that talks to you every month about success and about life and gives you the insights on how to go about being successful and making something out of your life and how to make more then what your dad or your grandparents did before.”
For Rhodes, that person was Marvin Griffin, the former governor of Georgia, who served in World War II alongside Rhodes’ father, Willie. Rhodes’ father saved Griffin’s life at the Battle of New Guinea and was later awarded a silver star and seven other citations for bravery.
Like many veterans in Ringgold, Willie B. Rhodes is honored by the city around Memorial Day with a displayed flag and cross with his name on it, something Rhodes takes enormous pride in.
“My father was the only guy in (Catoosa) County that served that has “Hero” on his cross and that’s pretty significant,” he said.
Rhodes said (Griffin) had three talking points when it came to success, talking points he still subscribes to.
“Set a goal,” he continued. “Always go above and beyond expectations and never underestimate your own potential. No one knows what your real potential is except for you. Have high expectations and, in the end, just care about people in general and your life will be highly successful.”
For the past 12 years, Rhodes has worked tirelessly with Warrior Outreach, which helps military service personnel, veterans and their families deal with life after their service time is over. Rhodes said he and his organization have gotten a great deal of notoriety from major media outlets over the past dozen years, including a piece on CNN.
He said he wanted a way to help veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after having to deal with it himself following his being injured while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“I was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress just by seeing what I had seen and dealing with what I dealt with,” he explained. “Subsequently, I came back and had a tough time, but (working with) horses was the thing that kind of got me back focused. As a leader, I just tried to figure out what to do next to help other people.”
That led to the building of a horse ranch to help veterans deal with their issues. In addition to equine therapy, the Warrior Outreach also uses music therapy, feeds the homeless and provides home repair services for veterans and their families, among other things. Rhodes said all his programs are 100 percent free and he continues to work full time to help pay for them.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “We are now in our 12th year and we touch about 18,000 veterans and their families a year. We’ve partnered with NASCAR, Geico, the Braves and the USO to get veterans and their families out and let them see that life is pretty good. We’ve been recognized significantly over the last 12 years since we’ve started.”
Warrior Outreach also recently had their 6th Annual Operation Song CD release event. The CD features songs, jointly written by professional songwriters, along with service members, veterans and their families, based on personal military experiences.
In addition to his work with Warrior Outreach, Rhodes has also authored two books: “Changing the Military Culture of Silence” and “Breaking the Change of Stigma”. The latter book contains a forward by Gen George W. Casey, who is recognized across the Army as the first Senior Leader to openly state that he was suffering from (PTSD).
He said enjoys talking with other veterans about their shared experiences in the field.
“When I travel around, I never meet a stranger,” he said. “If I see somebody with a veteran’s hat on sitting around Wal-Mart or in Piggly Wiggly or Kroger, I’ll always talk to them and ask them when they served. It’s like a family reunion. We’re rejoicing in the fact that we both served and we’re also recognizing and humbled by the fact that we’ve lost brothers and sisters over there.
“We serve our country because we’re proud and we want to do it. I don’t think people (always) need to say ‘thank you for your service’. When you thank a military soldier, a veteran or their family, just thank them in your own way, even if it’s giving them a hug and talking to them.”