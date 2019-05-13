Fresh off a fifth consecutive Region 6-AAA baseball championship, the Ringgold Tigers had seven members of its team selected to the All-Region team.
Seniors Wyatt Tennant, Holden Tucker, Andre Tarver, Daulton Schley and Johnny Camillucci all made the list, along with junior Brayden Broome and sophomore Sam Mills.
LFO was represented by three players in juniors Zac Coots, Carson McCammon and Riley Mosier.
The rest of the All-Region team includes Calhoun’s Parker Lester, John Andrew Cash, Ben King, Matthew Williams, Hagan Banks and Bryse Ingle, Coahulla Creek’s Eli Turso, Donavon Sims and Irvin Hernandez, Haralson County’s Landan Malone, Phillip Haldeman, Bryson King, Kaegen Williams and Treylon Sheppard, Sonoraville’s Wyatt Castoe, Grant Hegwood and Hagan Steely, North Murray’s Logan McCurdy, Jordan Frazier, Preston Poag, Jr. and Will Campbell, Adairsville’s Landon Ayers, B.J. Roper and Trace Still and Murray County’s Logan Palmer.