The LaFayette High School JROTC rifle team is headed to the second round of the GHSA state championships after a narrow win over Stockbridge Tuesday afternoon in LaFayette.
LaFayette won the match, 1,138-1,114 behind Alyssa Kiser, who posted a 292 (out of a possible 300). That score also qualified Kiser for the individual state competition, which will be held in Fort Benning later this year.
Emma Sargeant - who punched her ticket to state with a 293 earlier this season - finished with a 289 on Tuesday, followed by Logan Massingill (279) and Steven Thompson (278).
The Ramblers are now 14-0 and just one win away from advancing the entire team to the state championship. LaFayette's next match will be held the second week of April.