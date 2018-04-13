For the first time in the program's history, the LaFayette High School JROTC rifle team is headed to Fort Benning for the GHSA state championships.
LaFayette earned the trip with a 1,146-1,123 home victory over the Lee County Naval JROTC rifle team on Thursday.
Alyssa Kiser was not only the top shooter of the day, but she turned in her career individual competition best with a 294 (out of 300). Emma Sargeant was right behind with a 292, while Steven Thompson (281) and Logan Massingill (279) capped the team total. Alania Shults also shot for LaFayette and finished with a 277.
The Ramblers (15-0) will compete in the GHSA Three-Position Air Rifle State Championship on April 28 at the Pool International Shooting Complex at the U.S. Army Installation in Fort Benning.