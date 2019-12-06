The Ridgeland High School rifle team opened their new season on Thursday and picked up a narrow 1,067-1,058 win over LaFayette to record their first-ever win against their Walker County foes.
The top marksman for the Panthers was team captain Daniel Barrett, who scored 280 (out of 300), followed by Zori Champion with a 268. Gage Dunn and Jasmayn Walcott rounded out the top four for Ridgeland, while Kayla Brewer, Dakota Veal and Dakota Dehart also shot for the Panthers.
Individual scoring for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.