The LaFayette AJROTC rifle team edged out Northside High School of Columbus, 1,452-1,434, to win its most recent National Air Rifle League match. It marked the second win in a row for LaFayette (3-2), who are now in 10th place overall and fourth place in the JROTC conference.
LaFayette was led by Alyssa Kiser who shot a 384, while Alaina Shults (367), Troy Mussared (353) and Christopher Franklin (348) rounded out the team score. Also shooting for LaFayette were Trystan Smith (323) and Hailee Swan (312).
The victory also snapped a two-match winning streak for Northside, who was led by a 364 from Brandon Nicolay.
LaFayette was off this past week.