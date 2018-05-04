The LaFayette High School JROTC competed in the GHSA state rifle championship on April 28 at the Pool International Shooting Complex at Fort Benning. Only the top 17 teams in the state earned a spot in the state championships.
LaFayette finished fifth overall (and first among Army ROTC teams) by shooting a season and school-record 1,148. Alyssa Kiser shot a personal best of 295, missing the state record by just one point. She finished the relay as the overall No. 3 shooter in the state, followed by Emma Sargent's 292 and Logan Massingill's personal best of 287. Steve Thompson and Alaina Shults both finished with a 274.
Kiser made the finals as a top eight shooter and finished sixth overall, while Sargeant's ninth-place finish gave LaFayette two of the top 10 shooters in Georgia.