LaFayette High Schools’ AJROTC defeated Kenmore Varsity Rifle (Buffalo, N.Y.), 1,434-1,408 last week in the Orion National Air Rifle League. With the win, LaFayette AJROTC is in tenth place overall and third place within their 'JROTC' conference with a 1 - 1 record.
LaFayette was led by Alyssa Kiser who shot a 369. The remaining contributing members were Alaina Shults (367), Troy Mussared (355), and Christopher Franklin (343). Also shooting for LaFayette was Trystan Smith (330), Hailee Swan (327), Brandan Baggett (319) and Clayton Ingram (258).
Kenmore dropped to 0-2 overall.
Next up, LaFayette will compete against Georgia Competitive Shooters from Griffin, Ga, Georgia Competitive Shooters currently has a 1 - 1 record.