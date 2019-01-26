The LaFayette High School JROTC rifle team traveled to Canton on Saturday to face Cherokee and Sonoraville in an Area 10 shootout.
In their first relay, the Ramblers defeated Cherokee, 1,126-1,101, behind a 286 (out of 300) for Alyssa Kiser. Alaina Shults and Troy Mussared each had a 281, while Trystan Smith finished with a new individual high score of 278. LaFayette's non-competing shooter, C.J. Franklin, shot a 266.
Then, against the Phoenix, LaFayette rolled to a 1,117-957 win. Kiser ended the afternoon with a 290, followed by Shults with a 281, Mussared with a 274 and Smith with a 272. LaFayette's non-competing shooter, Hailee Swan, was close behind with a 271.
With the sweep, LaFayette maintained its lead in the Area 10 standings at 10-0. Their next match is at Dalton this Thursday.