Shooting their highest score of the season, Georgia Competitive Shooters of Griffin defeated LaFayette's AJROTC, 1,568-1,456, in the most recent National Air Rifle League match.
Georgia Competitive Shooters is in first place overall and first place within the Junior Rifle Club conference with a 2-1 record. Molly McGhin shot a 397 out of 400, one of four shooters to finish at 388 or better.
LaFayette (1-2) got a 378 from Alyssa Kiser, followed by a 371 from Alaina Shults, a 359 from Troy Mussared and a 348 from Christopher Franklin. Also shooting for LaFayette was Trystan Smith (341), Hailee Swan (311) and Clayton Ingram (263). With the loss, LaFayette is now in 10th place overall and third place in the JROTC conference.
Next up for LaFayette will be a match against Atrisco Heritage Academy MCJROTC from Albuquerque, NM, who currently has a 0-2 record.
The Orion National Air Rifle League is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs.