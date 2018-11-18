Piedra Vista AJROTC (Farmington, N.M.) edged out LaFayette's AJROTC team, 1,459-1,442, in their most recent National Air Rifle League match.
Piedra Vista (5-1) was led by Amoret McCartney who shot a 384.
LaFayette (3-3) fell to 11th place overall and fourth place in the JROTC conference. Alyssa Kiser had a 369 to lead the Ramblers, followed by Troy Mussared (362), Christopher Franklin (358) and Alaina Shults (353). Also shooting for LaFayette was Trystan Smith (352) and Hailee Swan (328).
Up next for LaFayette will be a match against Fountain Fort Carson AJROTC from Colorado, who also sports a 3-3 mark.