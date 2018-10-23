LaFayette High School's AJROTC defeated Atrisco Heritage Academy MCJROTC (1,445-1,391) in its most recent National Air Rifle League match.
With the win, LaFayette is in 11th place overall and fourth place within the "JROTC" conference with a 2-2 record. Alyssa Kiser paced the Ramblers with a 373, followed by Alaina Shults (362), Troy Mussared (357) and Christopher Franklin (353). Trystan Smith (316) also shot for LaFayette.
Atrisco (0-3), from Albuquerque, N.M., was by Elijah Charley's 362.
Next up for LaFayette is a match against Northside-Columbus (Ga.), who is 2-1 on the season.