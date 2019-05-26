Two valuable members of the Ridgeland Panther baseball team will continue to be teammates at the next level as recent graduates Shawn Wilson, Jr. and Riley Harrison have both signed letters of intent with Chattanooga State.
"These are two of the most athletic kids I've ever had come through here," said longtime Panther head coach Scott Harden. "I've gotten to watch both of them grow up, probably since they were about three years old. They've been a part of our program for a long time. They used to play against each other, Chattanooga Valley against Rossville, but then they got the opportunity to play together here."
Wilson was a second team All-Region (6-AAAA) pick this past season as the centerfielder hit .377 with four doubles, 13 RBI's and 22 runs scored. He also showed off his wheels by going a perfect 20-for-20 in stolen base attempts.
"This means a lot and it just shows that hard work pays off," Wilson explained. "I like the coaches (at Chattanooga State). They really showed me that everybody there is family."
Wilson said the Tigers are looking to keep him in the outfield and that he was looking forward to continuing to play with Harrison.
"I've known Riley for a while now, so it's going to be good," he added. "It's really going to be a lot of fun to keep playing with him since we played against each other for most of our lives."
Harrison was a first team All-Region pick as a junior when he batted .429 with eight doubles, five homeruns, 43 RBI's and 26 stolen bases. This past season, he drove in 16 runs for Ridgeland and pitched 32 innings with 57 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA.
He also said that Signing Day was a big day for him personally.
"It's very important," he began. "I'm very happy to be able to play baseball at the next level and to continue my career. I visited (Chattanooga State) and I really liked the baseball program. They coach you hard, but they get you places. After college, my dream has always been to get to the Major Leagues and I hope that's what happens.
"I've also known Shawn for a long time and that's very exciting too. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us."
Harden added that the Tigers were getting two excellent baseball talents.
"Chattanooga State really likes Shawn's athletic ability and his speed in the outfield," he said. "They're looking at Riley at middle infield and perhaps even as a pitcher. I think he can gain some (velocity) once he gets in college and gains some strength. I really think the sky's the limit for both of them."
Wilson plans to study exercise science, while Harrison hopes to earn a business degree.