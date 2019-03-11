The Ridgeland High School Athletic Hall of Fame will host their second annual Ridgeland Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet on April 20, 2019. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
The banquet and ceremony will include dinner, induction of the second class of the Ridgeland Athletic Hall of Fame and presentation of the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Award.
Members of the induction class were nominated by the community and selected by the Hall of Fame committee. Nominations will continue to be taken yearly and will be active for a period of three years.
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Michael Jenkins, Sandra Jenkins, David Plumber, Chuck Murphy, Jack Mayo, Heather Stone Williams, Jacob Harris, Craig Parrott, Jerome Foster, Peggy Berry, Nelson Bowers and Cody Cope.
Over the course of the 2018-2019 school year, coaches from all sports at Ridgeland have participated in a Student-Athlete of the Month program. All students who received the Athlete of the Month Award are eligible to receive the Vonn Bell Athlete of the Year Award, which will be given at the Hall of Fame Banquet.
Vonn Bell Award Finalists for 2019 will be announced on Friday, March 15. The award is slated to be presented by its namesake, Vonn Bell.
Tickets and tables for the banquet will be sold to the public beginning Tuesday, March 12, 2018. Individual tickets will be $30, or whole tables of eight can be purchased for $275. To purchase tickets to the banquet, contact Lindsay Tahler at lindsaytahler@walkerschools.org, or call the front office at (706) 820-3109.