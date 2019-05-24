The Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association crowned its Anglers of the Year and School Cup champions in Dalton this past week.
Murray County's Ethan Dunn and Zach Blaylock took home Angler of the Year honors with 63 points. Branson Defoor and Kobe McCall of North Murray were second with 75 points, while Ringgold's team of Brayden Milling and J.D. Harris also picked up 75 points and finished in third place.
Gordon Lee had three teams finish in the top 20 of the standings. Nik Barnes and Devon Underwood ended up in ninth place, Landon Bradley and Dylan Bates finished 11th, while Hunter Richie and Blake Groce ended the season in 17th place.
Hunter Brown and Christian Balisteri gave Ringgold another top 15 as they finished 12th overall.
Kyle Ludy and Rylan Russell were the top team for LaFayette as they ended up in 18th place. Christian Vaughn and Drake Boynton were the highest-placing team for LFO as they finish 24th.
Carrying the banner for Ridgeland was the team of Ryan Godsey and Houston Henry, who placed 25th, while Gunner Lee and Andrew Jones finished 33rd overall for Heritage.
Murray County also won the annual School Cup with 392 points. Gordon Lee, a multiple-time winner of the award, was second with 422, followed by Sonoraville (429), Ringgold (442) and Coahulla Creek (448).
LaFayette placed ninth overall in the team standings. Heritage and Ridgeland tied for 11th and LFO finished in 16th place.
School Cup points are determined by the total number of points earned from each school's top three individual teams.