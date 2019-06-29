Action in the rest of the 2019 Dizzy Dean state baseball tournaments began on Thursday and Friday night and play will continue through the weekend in several locations throughout the north Georgia area.
The 5-year-old sanctioned state tournament at North Cherokee (Waleska) will see Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold compete in pool play on Saturday. Fort Oglethorpe will take on Hopewell and the Canton Noles, while Ringgold will face Acworth and Eastside. Play in the single-elimination brackets starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the championship game set for Monday at 7 p.m.
Carroll County is hosting the 6-year-old sanctioned state tournament and two local teams began pool play on Friday night. The Boynton Bombers were edged out, 12-11, by Acworth Orange, while the LFO Warriors dropped a 21-6 decision to host Carroll County.
The Bombers will battle the Oregon Park Sharks on Saturday, while the Warriors will face the AYBA Eagles. Meanwhile, the Boynton Generals will play both of their pool games on Saturday against the Canton Stingers and the Eastside Thunder. Play in the single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the championship game slated for Monday at 7:30 p.m.
A pair of local teams are participating in the 8-year-old sanctioned tournament in Canton. The North Georgia Nationals got off to a good start with a 13-5 win over Sandy Springs on Friday. The Nationals will take on Kennesaw on Saturday, while Boynton will face the Eastside Lightning in a pool game on Saturday. Single-elimination bracket play begins Sunday at 9 a.m. and the championship game is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
Closer to home, the Boynton Young Guns split their two pool games in the 10-year-old sanctioned tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold. Boynton slipped past Acworth on Thursday, 7-5, but were beaten by Villa Rica, 14-1, on Friday. Meanwhile, the LaFayette Rangers went 0-2 in pool play, losing 10-0 to Sandy Springs on Thursday and falling 14-7 to White County on Friday.
Single-elimination bracket play starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday with LaFayette taking on Druid Hills and Boynton facing Fannin County at 11. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Boynton Recreation is also hosting state invitational tournaments for 6-year-olds and 12-year-olds this weekend.
The four-team 6-year-old invitational tournament got going on Friday with the Chickamauga Dodgers scoring a thrilling 28-27 slugfest victory over the Canton Noles in pool play. The two will meet again in the opening round of the double-elimination bracket on Saturday at 11 a.m., while the championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.
And in the 12-year-old invitational tournament, which is also being held at Stephens Park, Acworth downed Murray County in the first game of a best-of-three series on Friday night. Game 2 is set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Brackets can be found online at dizzydeanga.org.