The Oakwood Christian Academy Elementary and Middle School teams braved the heat on Monday during an ISC cross country league meet at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga.
The Oakwood girls placed fourth in the team standings in the one-mile, third grade division. Mia Morgan led the way with a time of 9:19, good enough for 12th place overall. The rest of the Lady Eagles’ lineup included Lila Ferguson (10:50), Mika Gardner (10:53), Hadley Meyer (13:14), Julia Brown (13:17) and Anna Shadrick (17:01).
OCA placed eighth in the boys’ one-mile third grade division standings. Grayson Hale had the fastest time for the Eagles with an 8:19, followed by Silas Mull (9:15), River Houser (9:26), Zeb Coulter (10:08) and Everett Atkinson (10:31).
McKenna Gardener ran an 8:16 to set the pace for the Lady Eagles in the fourth and fifth grade, one-mile race. Gardener finished 15th overall. Carly Tankersley (8:47), Hailey Hickman (10:45) and Charli Crandall (12:02) also ran for Oakwood.
For the Eagles, Braven Linebarger finished 16th in a time of 7:29. Trent Borghi (10:27) and Corbin Mashburn (12:32) also ran for OCA. Neither team had enough runners to qualify for the team standings.
In the two-mile middle school division, Cain Crandall set the pace for the Oakwood boys with a time of 19:26. Jake Cathey ran a 23:04 and Hunter Hickman was right behind with a 23:05. The rest of the team included Caden Mashburn (23:13), Caleb Ryan (24:59) and Kole Street (25:13). Oakwood finished seventh as a team.
The only female runner for the Oakwood Middle School team was Bailey Chapman, who clocked in at 24:50.