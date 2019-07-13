Saturday turned out to be a tough afternoon for former Ringgold High School golfer Gavin Noble at the 98th Georgia Amateur Golf Championships in Roswell.
After shooting rounds of 72 and 73 to go into Saturday in a tie for 16th place overall, Noble carded an 84 in the third round at the Ansley Golf Club. His current score of 13-over-par has him in a tie for 51st place. He will tee off in his final round Sunday at 8:50 a.m.
Former Trion High School standout Dawson Day shot 80 for the second consecutive day following his opening-round 72. Day is at 16-over-par and tied for 61st overall.
Marietta’s Jonathan Keppler, a junior at Florida State University, held on to his second-round lead, although he is now just two shots ahead of Columbus native Ben Carr going into Sunday's final round.
Keppler opened with a 68 on Thursday and followed with a 66 on Friday, but shot 74 on Saturday and is currently 8-under for the tournament. Carr, currently playing golf at Georgia Southern University, followed up rounds of 68 and 69 with a 73 in the third round. He sits at 6-under, two shots ahead of Spencer Ball and Grant Crowell. Nicolas Cassidy is alone in 5th place at 3-under.
A total of seven golfers are currently under par after the third round and two more golfers are at even par.