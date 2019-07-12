Recent Ringgold High School graduate and future Coastal Carolina golfer Gavin Noble followed up an even-par round of 72 on Thursday with a 1-over 73 on Friday and is in a five-player group tied for 16th place after two rounds of the 98th Georgia Amateur Championship in Roswell.
Noble begin his second round at the Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek with a birdie on No. 2, but he had two bogeys in his first nine holes to finish with a 37 on the front. He had two more bogeys in his first four holes on the back side, but made birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 before two final pars got him back to 1-over for the day and for the tournament.
Noble’s 73 was the lowest score on the afternoon in his three-player group. Ryan Demit of Milton shot another 82 and will miss the cut, while Andy Mao, who held the first-round lead after a 66 on Thursday, shot 75 on Friday as the future Georgia Tech golfer dropped into a tie for eighth place at 3-under par.
Mao's tough round was good news for Marietta’s Jonathan Keppler. Keppler, who shot 68 in Round 1, had the lowest round of the day on Friday with a 66 and currently leads the tournament at 10-under par.
Columbus’ Ben Carr shot a round of 69 after a 68 on Thursday. He sits at 7-under, three shots behind Keppler, and three shots ahead of five players at 4-under.
Former Trion High School golfer Dawson Day fell off the pace on Friday. After an even-par 72 on Thursday, Day turned in an 80 on Friday. He is in a large group tied for 56th place. However, he will get to play in Saturday's final round as the field of 144 players will be cut to the low 70 and ties after Friday’s play ends.