The remainder of the 2019 Dizzy Dean state baseball tournaments will get underway later this week at several locations throughout the north Georgia area and several local teams will be in action, looking to bring home state titles.
The 5-year-old sanctioned state tournament will be held in Waleska and hosted by North Cherokee Recreation. Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold will both have participating teams.
Fort Oglethorpe will be in a pool that includes Hopewell and the Canton Noles. Fort Oglethorpe will play Saturday at 9 a.m. and again at 12 p.m., while Ringgold's pool will also consist of Acworth and Eastside with games on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Play in the single-elimination brackets starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the championship game set for Monday at 7 p.m.
Carroll County will host the 6-year-old sanctioned state tournament, which includes a trio of local teams.
The Boynton Bombers will be in a pool that includes Paulding County Red, Acworth Orange and the Oregon Park Sharks. The Bombers will play Friday at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday at 10:35 a.m.
The LFO Warriors will be in a pool that includes Sandy Plains, the AYBA Eagles and host Carroll County. The Warriors will play Friday at 7:20 p.m. and again on Saturday at 12:10 p.m.
The Boynton Generals will be in a pool that also includes the Eastside Thunder, Canton Stingers and Powder Springs. The Generals will play both pool games on Saturday, one at 9:15 a.m. and the other at 11:55 a.m.
Play in the single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the championship game slated for Monday at 7:30 p.m.
A pair of local teams will participate in the 8-year-old sanctioned tournament in Canton. Boynton will face Paulding County Red and the Eastside Lightning in pool games at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, while the North Georgia Nationals will take on Sandy Springs and Kennesaw in games at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night and at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Single-elimination bracket play begins Sunday at 9 a.m. and the championship game is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
Closer to home, Boynton will host the 10-year-old sanctioned tournament, which will take place at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold, beginning on Thursday.
Boynton's pool will include Villa Rica and Acworth. Boynton will play Thursday at 8:15 p.m. and again on Friday at 8:15 p.m., while LaFayette's pool opponents will be Sandy Springs and White County. LaFayette's first game will be Thursday night at 6 p.m. and again on Friday at 8:15 p.m.
Single-elimination bracket play starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Boynton Recreation is also hosting state invitational tournaments for 6-year-olds and 12-year-olds this weekend.
The four-team 6-year-old invitational tournament will feature the Chickamauga Dodgers, Canton Noles, Acworth Blue and East Cherokee. The Dodgers will take on Canton Friday night at 6 p.m. before the double-elimination bracket portion of the tournament gets underway on Saturday at 10 a.m. The championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.
The 12-year-old invitational tournament, which will also be held at Stephens Park in Boynton, will see Acworth and Murray County face off in a best-of-three series Friday night and Saturday morning.
Brackets can be found online at dizzydeanga.org.