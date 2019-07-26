New ‘Tigertron’ set to become showcase piece

When parts of the Ringgold High School campus were rebuilt following the tornado outbreak in April 2011, the school was blessed with top-of-the-line artificial turf and one of the best multi-purpose stadiums in all of northwest Georgia.
Nearly eight years later, the Ringgold community is getting set to welcome the newest addition to Don Patterson Field.
Barring any unforeseen delays, Ringgold will unveil the “Tigertron”, a state-of-the-art video scoreboard, to add to the excitement of the 2019 football season and beyond.
The scoreboard, which is being constructed by Greenville, Illinois-based Nevco, will stand over 40 feet high and will replace the current scoreboard near the entrance to the fieldhouse. The video screen, set to be the largest one in the northwest Georgia area at 13.7 feet high by 25 feet wide, will be used for replays, video graphics, sponsor advertisements and more.
Head football coach Robert Akins said the scoreboard, along with two 14-foot tall 25 and 40-second play clocks, will be installed in the next two weeks and that the program hopes to have everything ready to present to the public on “Meet the Tigers Night” on Aug. 10.
“It will be utilized by everybody,” Akins explained. “We’re going to videotape the band playing the halftime show, the cheerleaders cheering and the dance team dancing. It’s going to be a great atmosphere on Friday nights for home games. We’re going to do it up right.”
Akins also said the high school was planning to start an audio-visual class this fall and the hope is for the students themselves, along with a dedicated crew, to help run the operation of the board on gamedays, including camera work, graphics, promos and things of that nature.
The scoreboard can be set up for various different sports that would be played inside the stadium and can also be used by the Ringgold Recreation Department and Ringgold Middle School, both of whom use Don Patterson Field throughout the year.
“We’re thinking this AV program will really help us to do what we want to do with it and to make sure it expands, not just to Ringgold High School, but to the community,” the coach added. “This will really be state-of-the-art and we’re just excited to have it. With the background of the mountains behind this thing, it’s just going to be beautiful to look at.”
Akins was also quick to give credit for the project to Ringgold Quarterback Club President Lisa Raby.
“Lisa has done a great job with the Quarterback Club and also with getting all of this done,” he said. “She has spent many hours doing this and it’s all because of her tenacity and dedication to our program. I think this will take us to another level. I think our stadium is already one of the nicer ones in the state. We’re always thinking about ways to improve and make this program better and this will be a great addition.”
Raby, a 1993 graduate of Ringgold who took over as president of the club this past November, said she got the idea after attending some away games last fall at schools that already had video scoreboards in place.
“Two of the schools we played had jumbotrons and I was just overtaken by that,” she said. “I thought, if they can have that, why can’t we have that? I even asked Coach Akins if there was anything he could have that he thought would take the program to the next level and he jokingly said a jumbotron, but he said there’s no way that we’d ever be able to afford one.”
Raby took the challenge to heart and immediately started pursuing a grant to get one for her alma mater. However, after writing and working on the project for nearly six months, she found out that Ringgold had not been selected for the grant.
Undaunted, Raby kept at it and was rewarded toward the end of the spring when a source, that wishes to remain anonymous, came through with the needed funds. Like the players and coaches, Raby said she gets more and more excited about the project every single day.
“I get excited every time I get a new email about it,” she added. “It’s in production. (Nevco) is working on it every day and each day they’re sending me pictures of an updated version of it.
“It’s so exciting and I’m also excited for the kids. I got to tell them we were getting it the same day that I got to tell Coach Akins about it and they were all excited. Hopefully they’ll be excited to see themselves up there (on the screen).”
Akins said that the entire school and community will benefit from the new scoreboard and that the extra revenue that will come in from sponsors who advertise on the scoreboard will be used on facilities and other things to help as many people and programs as possible.
“This will not be exclusively a football board,” he continued. “This is a board that we can utilize in a lot of different areas and we hope that everyone feels like a part of what we’re doing.”
RHS Athletic Director Lee Shell said there are small colleges that would love to have a scoreboard like the one the Tigers are getting set to install.
“First and foremost, Coach Akins and Lisa Raby’s efforts have made this happen,” Shell said. “They’ve done all the hard work and it’s going to offer a tremendous lift to what I think is already one of the better stadiums this side of Atlanta. This new addition will enhance the stadium even more and we have some more things that are in the works that the Quarterback Club, under Lisa, and Coach Akins are working on in the next couple years. I think it’s just going to get better and better.”
Raby said the Quarterback Club still has three advertising spaces available on the board (as of July 20). Anyone interested in purchasing space for the upcoming season should contact her via email at rhsquarterbackclub19@yahoo.com.