New school, new challenges, same mascot for Zoie Metcalf

Zoie Metcalf first starting playing volleyball at the age of seven and ever since the day she first picked up a ball, she's dreamed of playing in college.
Monday afternoon, Metcalf saw the realization of that dream when she signed on to continue her playing career at Chattanooga State.
"This has been the dream and I'm really glad that I'm going to get to live out my dream and play for Chattanooga State," the standout senior said. "I hope I can transfer after this and go play somewhere else. I'm so excited."
Metcalf said one of the main reason she chose Chattanooga State was its proximity to home.
"I like it because it's here and I don't have to go away," she explained. "I can be at home for the next two years and then transfer. I really love the coaches there and how the program is really just like a family."
It's been a stellar four-year high school career for Metcalf.
After a breakout freshman year that saw her lead Ringgold in both aces and assists, she collected 103 kills, 205 digs, 654 assists and 142 aces, which led the state in the regular season during her sophomore year. As a junior, Metcalf was named the Region 6-AAA Most Valuable Player after recording 103 kills, 145 digs, 746 assists, 141 aces and 25 blocks.
This past season, the senior made it back-to-back 6-AAA MVP awards after finishing the year with 97 kills, 133 aces, 847 assists, 71 digs and 12 blocks. She was named Co-Player of the Year by MVP School of Sports and she was an All-State pick by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association. Ringgold won a third consecutive region title in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
"We've had players nominated for All-State in the past, so to have one win it this year is awesome," said head coach Ashley Boren. "She's all about volleyball and I knew she wanted to play at the next level. Once she found out about the Chattanooga State team, she was pushing for that. I think it's a perfect fit for her. She's very close to her parents and this way she can still live at home and they can still come to her games. I know she'll definitely be an asset to their program."
"We just love Zoie," said Chattanooga State head coach Janet Tate. "We've been watching her play club ball and school ball for a couple of years now. We have two sophomores setters that are graduating this year, so she's going to fill a void for us very nicely next year. She does a great job and she can do a lot of things (on the court), so we really like her. We think she'll fit in really well."
"She also has good character, which is really what we want," said Chattanooga State assistant coach Robin Moore.
Metcalf said she is focused on helping her new Lady Tiger teammates win.
"I just want to be a light to everybody and be able to help them win region titles and, really, win every game," she added.
Metcalf plans to study business in college with future plans to focus on the administrative side of it.