Mum’s the word for Gordon Lee cheerleaders

After winning three consecutive Class 1A Public School state championships in a row, the Gordon Lee High School competition cheerleading squad has one major rule concerning the 2019 season.
There will be no mention of the number four, followed by a certain four-letter word that rhymes with ‘seat’, but starts with a ‘P’.
“We don’t think about it and that’s how we’ll have a chance (do it again),” head coach Kelley Whitman explained. “We just have to continue with the process, one day at a time, one competition at a time and sometimes one minute at a time. But that particular word has been banned for the entire season. I told them that back in the spring. We’re not going to talk about it. We’re not even going to say it. All we’re focused on is this season, not the last three.”
Of course, it’s hard not to think that Gordon Lee isn’t at least one of the favorites going into the new season. Experience is high on this year’s team and the Navy-and-White are once again brimming with talent.
“We lost a big senior class after that first (championship) year, but then we came back the next year with a super young group and did the same thing,” Whitman said. “This year, we’re back to having a fairly big senior class, but we only lost two from last year.”
This year’s seniors include Kaylee Claire, Makenzie Regal, Bailey Schrader, Baleigh Smith, Kylie Walker and Jordan Yancey and Whitman spoke of them collectively in glowing terms.
“Our senior class is super-talented,” she continued. “They were there as freshmen that first time we won state (2016), so you can’t get more veteran than that. They know what to do. They’re good leaders and they lead by example.”
The rest of the team includes juniors Kaylee Ashby, Ellie Bowers, Kaylee Brown, Macie Cameron, Abbey Dunfee, Kailey Holmes and Marida Jackson, sophomores Riley Bell and Makenna Fleming and freshmen Maclain Chrnalogar, Ava Ruth Crutchfield, Ansley Dendy, Mallory Groce, Chloe Harris and Madison Rochester.
“We’ve had a good summer and our after-school practices have been going well,” Whitman said. “Our new cheer room is almost finished and we just got our new cheer mats delivered, so we’re rocking right along.
“The routine is always going to be difficult, but I love it. It’s a rubric-based routine. We look at the highest points category on the rubric for each of the categories and we want to max out everything we can. We’re not going to put anything in that doesn’t max out.”
While the unspoken goal is the aforementioned, unspoken, eight-letter, hyphenated word, Whitman says she wants her team to simply to have a good season and let things take care of themselves.
“We want to look back at this season and know we left nothing out there on the mat on Nov. 15,” she added. “We want to know that there’s nothing left that we could have done. The key is perseverance, especially in the face of setbacks. (Setbacks) are going to happen in any sport, especially cheerleading, because it’s such an injury-prone sport.
“Our big thing is ‘never miss an opportunity to get better.’ We don’t want them coming to practice sick, but when we are all there and we are all healthy, we’ve got to make every minute count and these girls really try and do that. I’ve been really impressed with how great they get along together.”