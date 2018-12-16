The Trion Middle School Bulldogs completed the North Georgia Athletic Conference wrestling sweep on Saturday as they took the top spot in the conference's traditional tournament at Lakeview Middle School, one week after winning the NGAC Duals at Gordon Lee.
The Bulldogs finished with four individual champions and amassed 244 points to claim top honors. Ringgold earned another runner-up finish with 183 points, followed in the top five by Dade County (150), Saddle Ridge (121) and Heritage (112). Chattanooga Valley (99), Rossville (69), LaFayette (62), Gordon Lee (46) and Lakeview (22) rounded out the team standings.
Saddle Ridge claimed the first three individual champions of the afternoon. Dalton Griffin pinned Trion's Jason Jenkins in the 72-pound final. Jacob Bond (78) pinned Ringgold's Price Pennington and Jacob Hamilton (86) picked up an 8-6 win over Rossville's Aiden Barber.
Crawford Lee (94) won the first individual title for Trion as he pinned Ringgold's Eric Jeffery. Heritage got its first champion of the day when Seth Huskins (100) pinned Ringgold's Taylor Norris. Hudson Moss of Ringgold (108) earned a pinfall victory over Trion's Cohen Blaschke before Trion's Toby Maddox (115) pinned Tate Thomas of Heritage.
Dade County would win the next two titles as Landon Williams (123) earned a 5-2 win over Heritage's Victor Johnson. Heidi Raines (130) followed suit by pinning Gus Hames of Trion.
Logan Eller (140) got Trion back on track as he pinned LaFayette's Jacob Brown. Blake Ferguson of Rossville (150) pinned Chattanooga Valley's Carson Middleton. Dade County's Eli Kimble (165) scored a narrow 5-4 win over Ringgold's Destin Troutman before Ringgold's Brent Lee Raby (180) picked up a championship via forfeit.
The final two championship bouts of the day saw Trion's Johnny Vasquez (220) pin Gabriel Yarbrough of Dade County before Gabe Lowe (275) of Gordon Lee scored an 8-3 decision against Dylan Hodges of Heritage.
Third place medals went to Rossville's Hunter Barber (72), Dade County's Gideon Moore (78), Ringgold's Gage Keener (86), Heritage's Landon Albright (94), Saddle Ridge's Levi Ledford (100), LaFayette's Jonah Neal (108), Saddle Ridge's Garrett Dunn (115), Trion's Lane Harris (123), Gordon Lee's Timy Duke (130), Chattanooga Valley's Kevin Schmelzer (140), Trion's Carter Conley (150), Chattanooga Valley's Caleb Saine (165), Trion's Cayse Pelico (180), Ringgold's Clint Carlock (220) and Trion's Colby Evans (275).
Finishing fourth was Chattanooga Valley's Gage Neal (72), Trion's Logan Potts (78), Chattanooga Valley's Christian Duke (86), LaFayette's Braxton Beavers (94) and Darren Scott (100), Dade County's Gavin Childerss (108) and Caleb Massey (115), Saddle Ridge's Chesley Williams (123), Chattanooga Valley's Joash Williams (130), Rossville's Hudson Couch (140), Heritage's Cooper Ables (150), Trion's Lance Maynard (165), Lakeview's Randy Burr (180) and Joey Burr (220) and Ringgold's Jayden Parks (275).
Bond was named the Most Valuable Wrestler for the lower weights (72-108), while Maddox took the award for the upper weights (115-275).
In Friday's junior varsity tournament, Ringgold took first place with 277.5 points. Heritage (237) was second, followed by Trion (202.5), Saddle Ridge (143) and Chattanooga Valley (111.5) in the top four. The rest of the standings included LaFayette (110), Rossville (89), Gordon Lee (54.5), Dade County (50.5) and Lakeview (4).
Individual JV champions included Trion's Landon Dixson (72) and Colton Sanford (78), Heritage's Tristan Busch (86), Ringgold's Jacob Lambcke (94), Heritage's Connor Pennington (100), Trion's Texas Jones (108), Saddle Ridge's Ashton Fox (115), Trion's Julio Castenado (123), LaFayette's Daeshawn Goad (130), Ringgold's Bennett Blanks (140), Chattanooga Valley's Ian Byrd (150), Heritage's Chris Curvin (165) and Ringgold's Riley Broome (180), Beau Boozer (220) and Travis Talley (275).