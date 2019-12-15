Trion

The Trion Bulldogs overcame early 9-0 and 15-6 deficits to claim the North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals title with a 52-27 victory over Ringgold in the finals at Heritage Middle School on Saturday.

The Bulldogs and the Tigers both went into the finals of the bracket undefeated.

Host Heritage earned a spot in the third-place match with a victory over Chattanooga Valley. The Generals then rallied from a 30-15 deficit to beat Saddle Ridge, 46-36.

The 2019 season will conclude next Saturday with the NGAC traditional tournament. Ringgold will host the event.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

