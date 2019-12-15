The Trion Bulldogs overcame early 9-0 and 15-6 deficits to claim the North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals title with a 52-27 victory over Ringgold in the finals at Heritage Middle School on Saturday.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers both went into the finals of the bracket undefeated.
Host Heritage earned a spot in the third-place match with a victory over Chattanooga Valley. The Generals then rallied from a 30-15 deficit to beat Saddle Ridge, 46-36.
The 2019 season will conclude next Saturday with the NGAC traditional tournament. Ringgold will host the event.