The Saddle Ridge Mustangs got out to a fast start in the 2018 middle school wrestling season as they captured the Walker Cup Saturday at Chattanooga Valley.
Saddle Ridge opened the day with a 52-30 win over Rossville behind pins from Jacob Bond (72 pounds), Jacob Hamilton (86), Levi Ledford (100), Bentley Cannington (108), Chesley Williams (123) and Nate Hines (180). Dalton Griffin (78) scored a 14-4 major decision, while Drew Dean (115) and Danny Lugo (HWT) both won by forfeit.
Rossville claimed an 8-6 decision at 94 pounds, got pins at 130, 140 and 165 and picked up forfeits at 150 and 220. Names were not provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge head coach Jacob Harris said Dean, Mali Davis, Carson Carpenter, Kaden Trejo, Holden Ballew, Wyatt Blevins, R.J. Harris, Hayden Camp, Malachi Miller and Ben Storey all wrestled well in varsity and exhibition matches.
The Mustangs took on LaFayette in their next match and scored a 60-30 victory.
Bond (72), Hamilton (86), Ledford (100), Garrett Dunn (115), Williams (123), Carpenter (150) and Trejo (165) all won by pin for Saddle Ridge, while Griffin (78) and Ethan Thurman (180) claimed forfeit wins.
LaFayette scored pins at 94, 108, 140, 220 and heavyweight. Names were not provided as of press time.
Chadwick, Cannington, Davis, Hines and Lugo all wrestled well, according to Harris, while Blevins, Dean and Camp won exhibition matches by pin. Harris said that Miller, Storey and Harris also wrestled well.
Then in the final match, Saddle Ridge faced defending Walker Cup champion Chattanooga Valley and wrestled the trophy away with a 66-21 win.
Bond (72), Griffin (78), Jacob Hamilton (86), Blevins (94), Ledford (108), Dunn (115), Williams (123), Davis (130), Trejo (165), Hines (180) and Ballew (220) all scored pinfalls, while Lugo took a forfeit victory at heavyweight.
The Eagles got a 5-4 decision at 100, a pin at 140 and a forfeit at 150. Names were not provided as of press time.
Chadwick and Carpenter wrestled well in varsity matches and Aaron Sullivan and Kayle Duncan performed well in exhibition matches, according to Harris. Thurman, along with Jaxon Green, Riley Ledford, Ethan Gilbert and Nicholas Ciglena all won exhibition matches by pin.